SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,966 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 804,998 shares in the company, valued at $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 804,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $3,376,402. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

