SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

