SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Stock Up 0.2 %

COWN opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

