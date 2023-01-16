SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 145,141 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

