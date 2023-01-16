SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

