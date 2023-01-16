SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 173 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $830.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $785.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $914.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

