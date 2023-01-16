SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,721 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

