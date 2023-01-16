SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,307 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $217.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.