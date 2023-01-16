SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,694 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

