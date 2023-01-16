SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,832 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

