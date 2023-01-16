SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,451 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TELUS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,430 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,548,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TELUS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,212,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,062 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

