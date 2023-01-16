SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 45,891 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.96 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

