SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,614 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.