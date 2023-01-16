SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,015 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

