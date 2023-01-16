SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

