SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

