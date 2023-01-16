SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

