Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

