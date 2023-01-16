Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $130.50.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

