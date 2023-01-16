Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SIRI stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

