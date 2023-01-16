Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.