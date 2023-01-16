Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.20 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

