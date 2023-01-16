State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,532 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $13.27 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

