State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,353 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SON opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

