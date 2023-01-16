State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,758 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

