State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 355.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $132.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

