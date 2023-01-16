State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

