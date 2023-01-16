State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

