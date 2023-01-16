State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

