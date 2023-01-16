State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,968 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SJI opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

