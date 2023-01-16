State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,889 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

