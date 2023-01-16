State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,285 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

