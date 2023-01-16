State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,015 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $11,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crocs by 265.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 327,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.82 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

