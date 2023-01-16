State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 932,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grab by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Grab by 96.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 0.8 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.