State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.