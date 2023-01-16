State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.81.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $170.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

