Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 456.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

