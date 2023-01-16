Strs Ohio Has $870,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $488,180. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

