Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $10,231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $15,206,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $388,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares in the company, valued at $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,741,487 shares of company stock worth $86,356,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

