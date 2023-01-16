Strs Ohio Takes $880,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,473 shares of company stock worth $1,618,212. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

