Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

