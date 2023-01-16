Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

