Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $835,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.