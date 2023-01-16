Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.33 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

