Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

