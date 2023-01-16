Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 322.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after acquiring an additional 836,907 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

