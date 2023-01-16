Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 352,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

