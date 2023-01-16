Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

