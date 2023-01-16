The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

