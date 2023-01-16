The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.